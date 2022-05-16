TV bahus who are HOTTIES in real life

Let's have a dekko at the REAL LIFE personas of TV bahus...

Shivani Pawaskar

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is married to Simba Nagpal's Rishabh as seen in Naagin 6...

Pranali Rathod

The young actress recently had her on-screen wedding with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha is currently seen as Preeta, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan's wife in Kundali Bhagya...

Disha Parmar

Disha is seen as Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor's better half in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2...

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya is seen as Samrat's wife in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin...

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul is seen married to Fahmaan Khan's Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie...

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Sargun plays Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh's wife in Yeh Hai Chahatein...

