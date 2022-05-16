Let's have a dekko at the REAL LIFE personas of TV bahus...Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash is married to Simba Nagpal's Rishabh as seen in Naagin 6...Source: Bollywood
The young actress recently had her on-screen wedding with Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...Source: Bollywood
Shraddha is currently seen as Preeta, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan's wife in Kundali Bhagya...Source: Bollywood
Disha is seen as Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor's better half in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2...Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya is seen as Samrat's wife in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin...Source: Bollywood
Sumbul is seen married to Fahmaan Khan's Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie...Source: Bollywood
Sargun plays Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh's wife in Yeh Hai Chahatein...Source: Bollywood
