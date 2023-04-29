Top 10 TV stars with highest educational qualifications
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Surbhi Jyoti graduated in Fine Arts and later completed her Master’s in Arts and English.
Surbhi Chandna holds a degree of Master in Business Administration.
Karan V Grover holds a degree in Chemical Engineering.
Rupali Ganguly holds an educational degree in Hotel Management.
After graduating from Mithibai College Karan Patel went to London for pursuing career in acting from University of the Arts London.
Ridhima Pandit has a post-graduation degree in event management and a Master’s degree in sociology.
Nakuul Mehta studied Masters of Commerce from Mumbai University.
Divyanka Tripathi has done a mountaineering course UttarKashi. She preparing for civil service when she found interest in acting.
Tejasswi Prakash holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee studied jewelry designing from NIFT Delhi.
