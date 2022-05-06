TV actresses who are ruling hearts and charts

Let’s have a dekko at gorgeous beauties from TV world who are ruling the roost!

Shivani Pawaskar

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi’s Pratha from Naagin 6 is one of the most loved characters in ITV.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is best known for playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won hearts as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2, too. She is a confirmed participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is everyone’s favourite.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali is ruling hearts and TRP charts as Anupamaa in Anupamaa.

Rashami Desai

The Naagin 6 actress is one of the most popular faces in TV world.

Erica Fernandes

Erica’s Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will always have a special place in everyone’s hearts. She is likely to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan may have been away from daily soaps, however, her short stints and cameo appearances are enough too.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is a natural born star. She has a huge fan-following.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Priya and fans are loving her.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande is currently winning hearts with her quirky nature on Smart Jodi.

