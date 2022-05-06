Let’s have a dekko at gorgeous beauties from TV world who are ruling the roost!Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi’s Pratha from Naagin 6 is one of the most loved characters in ITV.Source: Bollywood
Shivangi is best known for playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won hearts as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2, too. She is a confirmed participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is everyone’s favourite.Source: Bollywood
Rupali is ruling hearts and TRP charts as Anupamaa in Anupamaa.Source: Bollywood
The Naagin 6 actress is one of the most popular faces in TV world.Source: Bollywood
Erica’s Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will always have a special place in everyone’s hearts. She is likely to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan may have been away from daily soaps, however, her short stints and cameo appearances are enough too.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi is a natural born star. She has a huge fan-following.Source: Bollywood
Disha Parmar is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Priya and fans are loving her.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande is currently winning hearts with her quirky nature on Smart Jodi.Source: Bollywood
