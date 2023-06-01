Top 10 highest paid Indian TV celebs

Here is the list of Indian television stars who charges a bomb for 1 episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
These TV celebs give a run to Bollywood stars in terms of pay
Kapil Sharma host of The Kapil Sharma Show take home a pay cheque of Rs 50 lakhs per episode.
Rupali Ganguly charges Rs 3 Lakhs per episode of Anupamaa.
Harshad Chopda takes home pay of Rs 3 lakhs for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai one episode.
Tejasswi Prakash reportedly charged Rs 2 Lakhs for one episode of Naagin.
Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa takes home Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.
Dilip Joshi of Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chahsmah earns Rs 1.5 lakhs for one episode.
Hina Khan earns Rs 1.5 - 2 lakhs per episode.
Jennifer Winget reportedly charges Rs 1.5 lakhs for one episode.
Divyanka Tripathi reportedly earns Rs 1.5 lakhs for each episode.
Dheeraj Dhoopar earns Rs 2 lakhs per episode.
