Workout is the key

The actress reportedly does a 45-minute workout daily at the gym to get this glowing skin.

Facewash

Tejasswi likes to wash her face daily with normal water. She does not use hot water to wash her face.

Spa

The actress likes to pamper herself at the spa. She likes to do her skincare treatment at the spa every month.

Ice rollers

She likes to use ice rollers when she sees there is inflammation on her skin.

Cleansing

The star in her beauty regime begins with cleansing which gives her glowy skin.

Cleansing ingredient

Tejasswi uses coconut and castor oil as a part of her skin cleansing process.

Exofilation

She prefers to use a sugar, coffee and coconut scrub to exfoliate her skin.

Steam

The star loves to take steam which opens up clogged pores and refreshes her skin.

No makeup

When the actress is not shooting, she does not prefer to apply makeup, reportedly.

Besan pack

The actress loves to use besan and curd mixed together on her face for smooth skin.

