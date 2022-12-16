The actress reportedly does a 45-minute workout daily at the gym to get this glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi likes to wash her face daily with normal water. She does not use hot water to wash her face.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to pamper herself at the spa. She likes to do her skincare treatment at the spa every month.Source: Bollywood
She likes to use ice rollers when she sees there is inflammation on her skin.Source: Bollywood
The star in her beauty regime begins with cleansing which gives her glowy skin.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi uses coconut and castor oil as a part of her skin cleansing process.Source: Bollywood
She prefers to use a sugar, coffee and coconut scrub to exfoliate her skin.Source: Bollywood
The star loves to take steam which opens up clogged pores and refreshes her skin.Source: Bollywood
When the actress is not shooting, she does not prefer to apply makeup, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to use besan and curd mixed together on her face for smooth skin.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!