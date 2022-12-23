Tejasswi Prakash's comfy and chic outfits are all you need for Christmas 2022

Tejasswi Prakash's sartorial picks is classy and as well as comfortable. You can wear for all your AM to PM functions. Check out the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Winter look

You can protect yourself from the cold breeze in an oversized sweatshirt that the Naagin star has worn.

Jumpsuit

If you are planning to head to the airport then all you need is a vibrant jumpsuit.

Enjoy Christmas

If you are planning to have an indoor Christmas party then all you need is a cute floral midi dress.

Short tale

Denim shorts are never out of fashion. The actress proves the same with this snap.

Workhaolic mode

If you no longer have work from home, then all you need is a high bun, beige coloured sleeveless t-shirt and you are good to rock.

Let's pout

If you want to keep it casual wear a small bindi over a neat floral kurta and you are good to go.

When on a date

If you are going for a casual date then keep it simple in a denim, top and sneakers.

No nonsense look

If you like to workout daily then all you need is a cargo coloured sports bra and joggers. You are good to go.

Morning look

All you need is a blue crop top, track pants, lots of sleep to get a good glow on the face.

Skirt to the rescue

The diva looked chic in a denim skirt and a full sleeves top which you can wear for your Christmas 2022 functions.

