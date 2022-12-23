Tejasswi Prakash's comfy and chic outfits are all you need for Christmas 2022

Tejasswi Prakash's sartorial picks is classy and as well as comfortable. You can wear for all your AM to PM functions. Check out the same right here.Source: Bollywood
You can protect yourself from the cold breeze in an oversized sweatshirt that the Naagin star has worn.
If you are planning to head to the airport then all you need is a vibrant jumpsuit.
If you are planning to have an indoor Christmas party then all you need is a cute floral midi dress.
Denim shorts are never out of fashion. The actress proves the same with this snap.
If you no longer have work from home, then all you need is a high bun, beige coloured sleeveless t-shirt and you are good to rock.
If you want to keep it casual wear a small bindi over a neat floral kurta and you are good to go.
If you are going for a casual date then keep it simple in a denim, top and sneakers.
If you like to workout daily then all you need is a cargo coloured sports bra and joggers. You are good to go.
All you need is a blue crop top, track pants, lots of sleep to get a good glow on the face.
The diva looked chic in a denim skirt and a full sleeves top which you can wear for your Christmas 2022 functions.
