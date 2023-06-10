Tejasswi Prakash's educational qualifications, family and more lesser know facts

Tejasswi Prakash's educational background and other details are here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash schooling

She reportedly went to a school in Maharashtra.

Engineer

The star had dreams of being an engineer like her brother Prateek.

Degree

Tejasswi has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University.

Tejasswi's dad

His name is Prakash Wayangankar.

Tejasswi's dad's job

Reportedly he is an engineer.

Tejasswi's brother

Reportedly he works as an engineer at MazikGlobal Inc. Park Ridge in Illinois, US.

Foodie

Reportedly the actress likes nonveg food.

Hobbies

Tejasswi likes to dance and swim.

Favourite cuisine

Give the actress a plate of chicken and roti.

Property

She has a sexy house in Goa and Mumbai.

Bigg Boss

She is the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

Birthday

Today the diva turned 29.

