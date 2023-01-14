Tejasswi Prakash's top 10 fitness secrets

Tejasswi Prakash who was the winner of Bigg Boss 15 has a body to die for. Here is her workout and diet regime which you need to follow immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
Tejasswi begins her day by drinking three to four glasses of water which helps in detoxification.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to eat eggs and fruits and incorporates them in her breakfastSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also likes to include complex carbohydrares and fibre in her diet. She likes to consume cereals and oatmeal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 15 winner likes to consume green leafy vegetables for good health.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi likes to eat salads, vegetables, soups and salad for dinner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to consume chapatis and avoids rice, usually during her dinner time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before working out, the star likes to have bullet coffee that includes black coffee with a bit of coconut oil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejassw likes to do burpees, crunches, planks, cardio and resistance training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi incorporates yoga in her workout regime which helps her in being flexible.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It goes without saying that the actress is one of the fittest TV stars in today's times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!