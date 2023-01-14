Tejasswi Prakash's top 10 fitness secrets

Tejasswi Prakash who was the winner of Bigg Boss 15 has a body to die for. Here is her workout and diet regime which you need to follow immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 14, 2023

Morning drink

Tejasswi begins her day by drinking three to four glasses of water which helps in detoxification.

Protein rich breakfast

The actress likes to eat eggs and fruits and incorporates them in her breakfast

Cereals and oatmeal

The actress also likes to include complex carbohydrares and fibre in her diet. She likes to consume cereals and oatmeal.

Diet for lunch

The Bigg Boss 15 winner likes to consume green leafy vegetables for good health.

Diet for dinner

Tejasswi likes to eat salads, vegetables, soups and salad for dinner.

Avoids rice

The actress likes to consume chapatis and avoids rice, usually during her dinner time.

Pre-workout drink

Before working out, the star likes to have bullet coffee that includes black coffee with a bit of coconut oil.

Workout type

Tejassw likes to do burpees, crunches, planks, cardio and resistance training.

Loves to do yoga

Tejasswi incorporates yoga in her workout regime which helps her in being flexible.

Fittest stars

It goes without saying that the actress is one of the fittest TV stars in today's times.

