Tejasswi Prakash's top 10 skincare secrets

Tejasswi Prakash is known for her clear skin. This is the skincare regime that she follows which you need to bookmark as soon as you can. Check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Face pack

The actress likes to create her own face pack at home which helps her with the clearance of the pores.

Face pack ingredients

The diva loves to use coffee, coconut oil and sugar in her face pack which acts as a good scrubber.

Face massage

The actress loves to do oil massages and totally swears by the same.

Face massage benefit

She does the same so that the elasticity of her skin is maintained.

Oil massage technique

She takes kumkumadi oil, puts on her cheeks and then puts her fingers in the outside direction.

Oil massage technique advanced stage

The diva also massages her jawline with her knuckles and also goes till the forehead which helps in blood circulation.

Oil cleansing

One of the most important parts of Tejasswi's skincare regime is oil cleansing.

Oil cleansing procedure

She uses coconut or castor oil, puts on her face and then wipes off the remaining one with a tissue paper.

Ice roller

She uses the same which helps in the reduction of skin inflammation.

Besan-curd

The Naagin six star puts besan and curd on her face for 20 minutes which gives rise to glowing skin.

