Tere Bin, Mayi Ri, Suno Chanda and 12 more Pakistani TV shows that are all-time blockbusters
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Haroon Kadwani and Zara Noor Abbas starrer Jhoom grab the 15th spot overall with 322 million views.
Six fearless women join the Pakistani Army. Sinf-e-Aahan has 421 million views. It takes 14th place.
Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir starrer Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is placed 13th with 581 million views.
Mere Paas Tum Ho stars Ayeza Khan and Humayun Saeed. It is at number 12 with 595 million views.
Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan, Feroze Khan and Gohar Rasheed starrer Ishqiya take 11th place with 601 million views.
Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir starrer Hum Tum is at number 10 with 658 million views.
Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan starrer Chupke Chupke has 709 million views. It is at number 9.
Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's Suno Chanda have 709 million views. It is placed at number 8.
Multi-starrer Ehd-e-Wafa which is also based on men in uniform and youth has taken 7th position with 803 million views.
Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yumna Zaidi's Parizaad is at number 6 with 857 million views.
Mayi Ri which is based on child marriage is at number 5 with 1190 million views.
Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed drama is at number 4 with 1397 million views.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi starring Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has fetched 1492 million views. It is placed 3rd.
Khuda Aur Mohabbat starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz is at number 2 with 1930 million views.
And finally, topping the list is Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi's Tere Bin with 2297 million views.
