Tere Bin, Mayi Ri, Suno Chanda and 12 more Pakistani TV shows that are all-time blockbusters 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Haroon Kadwani and Zara Noor Abbas starrer Jhoom grab the 15th spot overall with 322 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Six fearless women join the Pakistani Army. Sinf-e-Aahan has 421 million views. It takes 14th place. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wahaj Ali and Hania Aamir starrer Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is placed 13th with 581 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Paas Tum Ho stars Ayeza Khan and Humayun Saeed. It is at number 12 with 595 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan, Feroze Khan and Gohar Rasheed starrer Ishqiya take 11th place with 601 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir starrer Hum Tum is at number 10 with 658 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan starrer Chupke Chupke has 709 million views. It is at number 9. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's Suno Chanda have 709 million views. It is placed at number 8. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multi-starrer Ehd-e-Wafa which is also based on men in uniform and youth has taken 7th position with 803 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yumna Zaidi's Parizaad is at number 6 with 857 million views.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mayi Ri which is based on child marriage is at number 5 with 1190 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed drama is at number 4 with 1397 million views.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi starring Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has fetched 1492 million views. It is placed 3rd. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Aur Mohabbat starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz is at number 2 with 1930 million views. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And finally, topping the list is Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi's Tere Bin with 2297 million views.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Salaar on OTT, Top 10 Tamil-Telugu action thrillers to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More