Tere Bin To Mere Humsafar; top 10 romantic Pakistani shows
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Jan 17, 2025
Spicy up your weekend with these amazing Pakistani dramas that are known for strong script and performances.
Zard Patton Ka Bunn centers on a girl who sets out on the journey to challenge boundaries set by the society.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a beautiful love story starring Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa.
Ishq Murshid centers around two individuals from completely different backgrounds who are brought together by destiny.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, a stubborn young girl who is forced to marry her cousin whom she hates the most.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai revolves around two individuals with completely different opinions who end up marrying each other.
Humsafar features Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan as characters who hate each other due to different opinions but begin to make adjustments.
Jan-e-Jahan centers around two individuals reluctant to work for the society despite several hurdles they have to combat.
Iqtidar revolves around Mehrunisa, an influential figure who marries a politician with false intentions.
Mere Humsafar is about Hala, a sweet girl who is mistreated by his family members but life changes when she marries Hamza.
