TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped again.
The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped up from the 4th to the 2nd spot.
Anupamaa has maintained its spot on number 3.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped to number 4.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin climbs a spot and is placed 5th.
Radha Mohan which was on the 8th is now on number 6.
Kundali Bhagya was on number 9 last week.
Bhagya Lakshmi has re-entered the chart. It's on number 8.
Pandya Store is also back on the TOP 10 chart and is placed 9.
Naagin 6 is placed 10th this week. It has entered the charts again.
