TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped yet again. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kapil Sharma Show has maintained its hold on the 2nd spot. 

Anupamaa is placed 3rd. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the 4th spot. 

Radha Mohan climbs a spot. It is in the 5th position this week. 

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is at 6th position. 

India's Best Dancer 3 has placed 7th. It's a new entry. 

Kundali Bhagya is now in the 8th spot. Down from 7th. 

Naagin 6 is placed 9th. It has climbed a spot. 

Bhagya Lakshmi has slipped down to number 10. 

