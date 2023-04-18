TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has topped yet again.
The Kapil Sharma Show has maintained its hold on the 2nd spot.
Anupamaa is placed 3rd.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the 4th spot.
Radha Mohan climbs a spot. It is in the 5th position this week.
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is at 6th position.
India's Best Dancer 3 has placed 7th. It's a new entry.
Kundali Bhagya is now in the 8th spot. Down from 7th.
Naagin 6 is placed 9th. It has climbed a spot.
Bhagya Lakshmi has slipped down to number 10.
