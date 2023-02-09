The Kapil Sharma Show cast and their educational qualifications

Check out the educational background of the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show which will stun you as you should know who has studied what.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
The host and comedian of the show has done diploma in Computer Applications and BA from Hindu College, Amritsar. He also has a PG Diploma in Commercial Arts from Apeejay College, Jalandhar, reportedly.
The actor who has many roles in the show studied at Don Bosco High school and then went to Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai to do Commerce. He also has done MBA from Chetan's Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.
He did his schooling at St. Loran High School.
She studied at a government school in Amritsar and then at BBK DAV College for Women, Punjab. She also has a B.A degree and a PG in History from I. K. Gujral Punjab Technical University.
He studied at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. He also did his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Hindu College, Amritsar.
She studied at Loreto Convent School, Lucknow, Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai, Mumbai. She also did B.A in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.
She studied at St Jesus and Mary, Dehradun and also has English Honors degree from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi University.
She has a BSc in Electronic Media degree from MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai.
Unfortunately, Sudesh's educational qualifications are unknown.
You can watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Liv.
