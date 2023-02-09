The Kapil Sharma Show cast and their educational qualifications

Check out the educational background of the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show which will stun you as you should know who has studied what.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Kapil Sharma

The host and comedian of the show has done diploma in Computer Applications and BA from Hindu College, Amritsar. He also has a PG Diploma in Commercial Arts from Apeejay College, Jalandhar, reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiku Sharda

The actor who has many roles in the show studied at Don Bosco High school and then went to Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai to do Commerce. He also has done MBA from Chetan’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krushna Abhishek

He did his schooling at St. Loran High School.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh

She studied at a government school in Amritsar and then at BBK DAV College for Women, Punjab. She also has a B.A degree and a PG in History from I. K. Gujral Punjab Technical University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandan Prabhakar

He studied at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. He also did his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Hindu College, Amritsar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumona Chakravarti

She studied at Loreto Convent School, Lucknow, Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai, Mumbai. She also did B.A in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Archana Puran Singh

She studied at St Jesus and Mary, Dehradun and also has English Honors degree from Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rochelle Rao

She has a BSc in Electronic Media degree from MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudesh Lehri

Unfortunately, Sudesh’s educational qualifications are unknown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where to watch

You can watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP Entertainment News: Sidharth-Kiara's First appearance, Janhvi Kapoor and more

 

 Find Out More