Here's looking at the remuneration charged by The Kapil Sharma Show members.Source: Bollywood
As per a report in ABP, Krushna Abhishek charges Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywood
Sumona Chakravarti charges Rs 7 lakh per episode, says the report.Source: Bollywood
Chandan Prabhakar also allegedly charges Rs 7 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Archana Puran Singh allegedly receives Rs 10 lakhs per episode to be on the laughing seat.Source: Bollywood
Kiku Sharda's remuneration is said to be Rs 5 to 7 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
The man himself, Kapil Sharma has reportedly hiked his fees to Rs 50 lakhs per episode.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!