Fees charged by The Kapil Sharma Show comedians

Here's looking at the remuneration charged by The Kapil Sharma Show members.

Nikita Thakkar

Krushna Abhishek

As per a report in ABP, Krushna Abhishek charges Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per episode.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti charges Rs 7 lakh per episode, says the report.

Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar also allegedly charges Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh allegedly receives Rs 10 lakhs per episode to be on the laughing seat.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda's remuneration is said to be Rs 5 to 7 lakhs.

Kapil Sharma

The man himself, Kapil Sharma has reportedly hiked his fees to Rs 50 lakhs per episode.

