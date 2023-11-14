The Kapil Sharma Show is back; comedian and his gang to take over Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Kapil Sharma has a huge fan following and people love to watch his shows on their television screens.
But recently when the show went off air, fans were really upset and disappointed.
Kapil can’t see his fans sad and hence, he has good news for them.
The comedian Kapil Sharma is back with his show and this time it will be available on Netflix.
Recently, Kapil has released a promo of his show with all of his team members, making his fans curious.
Kapil’s video had a caption which said, “ Do you know Kapil’s new address? Kapil and gang are coming soon on Netflix.”
Because of the online streaming, fans are assuming that the show might be 18+.
One user even wrote, “ The house has changed a bit.”
