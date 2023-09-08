The Kapil Sharma Show star Rochelle Rao's sizzling maternity photoshoot with Keith Sequeira will set your screens on fire

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira recently announced pregnancy. They also had a baby shower ceremony.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Parents-to-be

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira recently announced pregnancy. Now, they have shared pictures from their new maternity shoot.

Hot pair

Rochelle was seen flaunting her baby bump in a green gown while Keith wore a jeans and flaunted his chiseled body. They looked absolutely hot together.

Perfect pictures!

Rochelle and Keith announced pregnancy with some beautiful pictures.

Stunning

Rochelle and Keith were seen twinning in pink outfits and looked so stunning.

How cute

The way Keith is trying to hear his baby is so cute.

Hottest mommy

Rochelle Rao looked super hot in the pink dress she wore for her first maternity shoot.

Pretty

The pregnancy glow on Rochelle's face enhances her beauty.

Wow!

This is such a beautiful maternity shoot.

Adorable

We are in love with these pictures of Rochelle and Keith.

Waiting for KeRo baby

With these pictures, we are super excited to see the little baby.

