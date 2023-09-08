The Kapil Sharma Show star Rochelle Rao's sizzling maternity photoshoot with Keith Sequeira will set your screens on fire

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira recently announced pregnancy. They also had a baby shower ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira recently announced pregnancy. Now, they have shared pictures from their new maternity shoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rochelle was seen flaunting her baby bump in a green gown while Keith wore a jeans and flaunted his chiseled body. They looked absolutely hot together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rochelle and Keith announced pregnancy with some beautiful pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rochelle and Keith were seen twinning in pink outfits and looked so stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The way Keith is trying to hear his baby is so cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rochelle Rao looked super hot in the pink dress she wore for her first maternity shoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The pregnancy glow on Rochelle's face enhances her beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is such a beautiful maternity shoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We are in love with these pictures of Rochelle and Keith.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With these pictures, we are super excited to see the little baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!