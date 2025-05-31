THIS actress revealed that she tried to call Dipika Kakar post her cancer diagnosis; 'Umeed karti hu ki...'
THIS actress once shared a close friendship with Dipika Kakar and recently reacted to her liver cancer diagnosis. Here's what she said.
Janhvi SharmaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2025
Popular television actress Falaq Naazz shared a strong bond of friendship with her co-star Dipika Kakar and they starred in Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika played the lead role in the show and won hearts with her performance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Telly Masala Falaq Naazz revealed that she did try to reach out to Dipika and Shoaib after knowing her health issues.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She said, “I have tried calling both of them (Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika). Call laga but answer nahi ho paya, meri baat nahi ho paayi Dipika se personally but I really hope that she will get through it. Allah usko Shifa de, usko tandustri de, mai yahi dua karungi."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Falaq played the role of Jhanvi in Sasural Simar Ka and said that if she is able to talk with Dipika then she would also go meet her personally.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actress said that her calls have not been answered and she feels that Dipika and Shoaib might be busy with their hospital visits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Falaq is a well-known face in the TV industry and had attended Dipika's nikah with Shoaib at his native place in Bhopal. She also spoke to ETimes that she can not be someone's second option where a person talks to her only when they are free.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She said, "I'm asking that you speak to me daily. But when I'm in trouble, at least stand with me and show your support. Our relationship started to fall apart slowly, and it did not happen overnight. Priorities changed from her side and not mine. Meri Shaadi nahi hui Abhi tak.”
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika and her husband, Shoaib left everyone shocked when they revealed that the actress was diagnosed with a 'tennis-ball sized' tumour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika took to her Instagram handle and shared a note and revealed that she few tests confirmed her cancer diagnosis.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Sinner to Broadchurch: TOP 10 suspenseful dramas that will leave you guessing