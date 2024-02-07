THIS TV show starring Mohit Malik zooms past Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to be one of the most-liked TV shows 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Leading the list, as usual, is Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others. 

The track of Anupamaa and Anuj's first meet after separation has won over the audience. It is in first place. 

Taking the second spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which recently completed 4000 episodes. 

And at number 3 is Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Yes, you read that right. 

The drama around Tara's life is in danger and Vandana realising her feelings for Kunal tugged at everyone's heartstrings. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed 4th place this week. It revolved around Ishaan struggling to convince Savi and his family that they are married. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is placed in the fifth spot. It stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami alongside Pratiksha Honmukhe. 

This past week, we saw Abhira, Armaan's confrontation scenes, Ruhi trying to get closer to Armaan and Abhira's growing suspicions. 

Srimad Ramayan is a new TV show based on Ramayana starring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal and others is placed 6th on the list. 

At number 7 is the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. Munawar Faruqui won the show. 

Kundali Bhagya which saw Rajveer's indifference towards Karan and Preeta's determination to save him put the show in the 8th spot. 

Shivshakti Tap Tyaag Tandav starring Ram Yashvardhan, Subha Rajput and others is at number 9 this time. 

Lastly, we have Kumkum Bhagya, which saw Purvi and Rajvansh getting married after Jasbir's drama. It is in the 10th spot.

