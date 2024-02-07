THIS TV show starring Mohit Malik zooms past Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to be one of the most-liked TV shows
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Leading the list, as usual, is Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The track of Anupamaa and Anuj's first meet after separation has won over the audience. It is in first place.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taking the second spot is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which recently completed 4000 episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And at number 3 is Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Yes, you read that right.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The drama around Tara's life is in danger and Vandana realising her feelings for Kunal tugged at everyone's heartstrings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed 4th place this week. It revolved around Ishaan struggling to convince Savi and his family that they are married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is placed in the fifth spot. It stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami alongside Pratiksha Honmukhe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This past week, we saw Abhira, Armaan's confrontation scenes, Ruhi trying to get closer to Armaan and Abhira's growing suspicions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Srimad Ramayan is a new TV show based on Ramayana starring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal and others is placed 6th on the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At number 7 is the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. Munawar Faruqui won the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya which saw Rajveer's indifference towards Karan and Preeta's determination to save him put the show in the 8th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivshakti Tap Tyaag Tandav starring Ram Yashvardhan, Subha Rajput and others is at number 9 this time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lastly, we have Kumkum Bhagya, which saw Purvi and Rajvansh getting married after Jasbir's drama. It is in the 10th spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ramayana: What happened to Hanuman after Ram vs Raavan?
Find Out More