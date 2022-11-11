Summer look

Shehnaaz donned a camisole top and looked perfect. This look is cool for the summer heat.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Casual

If you are fond of dressing casually then you need to opt for this sweatshirt, which will make you look elegant.

Favourite

Look at him like he is your ex. Shehnaaz's intense look is piercing the frame. The lady is looking like a daisy in yellow.

Beachy vibes

If you are heading to the beach over the weekend, ensure that you strike this pose like Shehnaaz did.

Ethnic makeup

This snap is our favourite as she has donned simple makeup which is totally trendy and stylish.

Simple nerdy look

This snap was when the actress was quarantining in Canads. She wore home clothes and kept it breezy and casual.

Pretty in purple

You can wear an off-shoulder top like Shehnaaz did for your date night and slay.

