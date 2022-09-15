Everything to know about Sachin Shroff aka Taarak Mehta

Peak into the life of Sachin Shroff to know it all about him

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Marriage

Sachin Shroff was married to Juhi Parmar. They have a daughter and separated in 2018

Source: Bollywood

Work history

Sachin has worked in multiple TV shows including Balika Vadhu and Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein

Source: Bollywood

Web series

Sachin has hosted many reality shows and one of them is Shabash India

Source: Bollywood

Movies

Sachin has done many cameos in movies as well. He was last seen in the movie Dasvi

Source: Bollywood

Being a host

Sachin has hosted many reality shows and one of them is Shabash India

Source: Bollywood

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Let's see how fans accept Sachin ad Taarak

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas to Jr NTR, South Indian stars and their real full names

 Find Out More