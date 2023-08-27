TMKOC fame Disha Vakani and more TV actresses who appeared in B grade movies

Here is a list of popular TV diva who did B-grade movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

TV actresses in B-grade movies

Top TV actresses who did B-grade movies in their career.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh has appeared in movies like Raat Ke Gunah.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan has done movies like Yeh Hai Society and Climax.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has also done B-grade movies.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia starred in a movie called Swapnam.

Sambhavana Seth

Sambhavana Seth is popular in Bhojpuri cinema for working in B-grade movies.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai did B-grade movies like Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke.

Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi featured in multiple B-grade movies like Tauba Tauba.

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander started her acting career featuring in B-grade movies.

Kunika

Kunika also reportedly starred in B-grade movies.

