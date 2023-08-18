TMKOC star Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's journey to fame is inspiring

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani has been loved as Dayaben. Here's a look at her journey to fame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Disha Vakani is loved as Dayaben from Taarak mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
However, she is missing from the show since a long time and everyone wants her to be back as Daya soon.
Disha hails from Ahmedabad and she has completed her schooling and graduation from the same city.
She was introduced to theatre at a very young age by her father. She started as a child theatre artist.
Disha Vakani is the daughter of Bhim Vakani who is an acclaimed theatre artist.
She has worked with Dilip Joshi in theatres before doing TMKOC.
She was 19 when she made her debut in the Hindi film Kamsin: The Untouched. It was a B-grade film.
She further did Phool Aur Aag and many Gujarati movies.
She was also a part of big Bollywood films like Mangal Pandey, Jodha Akhbar, Devdas.
However, she rose to fame post her stint in TMKOC as Daya.
Recently, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced that Dayaben will be back. Fans are hoping that Disha returns.
