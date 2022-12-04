10 Adorable pics of Ayesha-Aria 

Ayesha Singh and Aria Sakaria play a mother-daughter duo in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here are some of the most adorable pics of the duo. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Sai and Savi 

This is such a heart-warming picture of Sai and Savi. 

Source: Bollywood

Being goofballs

They share the same energy on set, no? 

Source: Bollywood

Aai ki beti 

The back hugs are always special, no? 

Source: Bollywood

At event 

Here's a candid picture of Ayesha and Aria from an event. Their smiles, uff. 

Source: Bollywood

On set dhamaal 

Aria is just like a daughter to Ayesha on sets. Look at their pics. 

Source: Bollywood

Hugs 

Just like Olaf, these two love warm hugs too. 

Source: Bollywood

Mother-daughter duo 

Here are some snapshots of Ayesha and Aria from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after an intense scene. 

Source: Bollywood

Walk in the park 

This BTS is from actually a very intense scene from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Source: Bollywood

Sajania 

When Ayesha made a reel video with Aria and her mother, Niti. Uff, too much cuteness. 

Source: Bollywood

Sai and Savi 

They look like a pucca mother-daughter duo, no? 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 sensational red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra

 Find Out More