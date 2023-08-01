BB contestants' fans who lost their cool on Salman Khan 

Today, we will have a look at the list of contestants whose fans were angry with the host Salman Khan.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Salman Khan

The superstar is the most loved host of Bigg Boss, both TV and OTT.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav's fans recently lost their cool after Salman Khan slammed Elvish on Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Malhan

Fukra Insaan's fans were also angry at Salman for demoralising him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz's fans would often bash Salman for undermining Asim. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar has been a headstrong person who went on to win Bigg Boss. But there were times when her fans got upset with Salman. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna's fans were also upset with Salman when he would school her during Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra's fans have also expressed their displeasure with the host for calling out the actor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash' fans were also miffed with Salman for being biased towards Shamita Shetty. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pratick Sehajpal

Pratik fam has also lost cool on the superstar host a lot of times. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul felt low during multiple Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. And fans would always slam Salman for demotivating her.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan

MC Stan's fans have also lost cool on Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman's swag 

Well, it's a show and that's how Salman takes it. But it is not the case with the audience. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

