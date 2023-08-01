BB contestants' fans who lost their cool on Salman Khan 

Today, we will have a look at the list of contestants whose fans were angry with the host Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
The superstar is the most loved host of Bigg Boss, both TV and OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav's fans recently lost their cool after Salman Khan slammed Elvish on Weekend Ka Vaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukra Insaan's fans were also angry at Salman for demoralising him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asim Riaz's fans would often bash Salman for undermining Asim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauahar has been a headstrong person who went on to win Bigg Boss. But there were times when her fans got upset with Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Tanna's fans were also upset with Salman when he would school her during Weekend Ka Vaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra's fans have also expressed their displeasure with the host for calling out the actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash' fans were also miffed with Salman for being biased towards Shamita Shetty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratik fam has also lost cool on the superstar host a lot of times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul felt low during multiple Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. And fans would always slam Salman for demotivating her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MC Stan's fans have also lost cool on Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, it's a show and that's how Salman takes it. But it is not the case with the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
