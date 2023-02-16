Top 10 Bigg Boss contestants who broke friendships, relationships after the show

From Kushal Tandon-Gauahar Khan to Hina Khan-Luv Tyagi and more, here's a look at the TOP 10 pairs from the Bigg Boss world who broke their friendships or relationships. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Rashami Desai 

They were best of friends. But they no longer are friends. 

Hina Khan-Luv Tyagi 

They shared an amazing bond inside the house. But their friendship went kaput. 

Tina Datta-Sreejita De

Tina and Sreejita used to be friends but now after Bigg Boss 16, don't think they would be. 

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel 

Karishma and Upen started dating inside the house. But they parted ways after a year or so. 

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat

Shamita and Raqesh continued their relationship after Bigg Boss OTT but they parted ways too. 

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon 

Gauahar and Kushal made for one of the IT couples. They broke up later on and are now cordial with each other. 

Meisha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal

Miesha and Ieshaan met inside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, they parted ways as they were compatible with each other. 

Dipika Kakar-S Sreesanth 

Dipika and Sreesanth were friends during Bigg Boss 12. However, Sreesanth unfollowed her after Dipika unfollowed his wife. 

Ali Merchant-Sara Khan 

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married on Bigg Boss but they parted ways. 

Armaan Kohli-Tanisha Mukerji 

Armaan and Tanisha grabbed eyeballs for their PDA. But they too broke up after a while.

