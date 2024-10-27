Top 10 blingy looks of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly for Diwali inspiration
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 27, 2024
Rupali Ganguly is currently the most talked-about divas of the TV industry. Her show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the show, she has a very simple avatar. However, when at events and more, Rupali shows off her glamorous side in blingy outfits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly sure has a soft corner for all things bling. More than often, she is seen in gorgeous shimmer sarees.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The black and silver combination will forever remain classic. This look of Rupali is perfect for a Diwali party.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The red saree can never go out of trend. Rupali Ganguly looks ravishing as ever smiling happily for the camera.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Just like sarees, Rupali Ganguly can also pull off shimmer gowns with much elegance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bringing in the retro look with the red rose in hair, Rupali Ganguly is definitely among the prettiest divas on the TV industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When winning awards, Rupali Ganguly always dresses up in traditional, saree being her most favourite choice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The pink saree look with a long sleeve blouse was much-loved by the masses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The organza saree will never go out of fashion. Rupali's red saree is pure beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 glamorous Triptii Dimri looks to rock this Diwali 2024
Find Out More