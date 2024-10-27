Top 10 blingy looks of Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly for Diwali inspiration

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2024

Rupali Ganguly is currently the most talked-about divas of the TV industry. Her show Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the show, she has a very simple avatar. However, when at events and more, Rupali shows off her glamorous side in blingy outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly sure has a soft corner for all things bling. More than often, she is seen in gorgeous shimmer sarees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The black and silver combination will forever remain classic. This look of Rupali is perfect for a Diwali party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The red saree can never go out of trend. Rupali Ganguly looks ravishing as ever smiling happily for the camera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just like sarees, Rupali Ganguly can also pull off shimmer gowns with much elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bringing in the retro look with the red rose in hair, Rupali Ganguly is definitely among the prettiest divas on the TV industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When winning awards, Rupali Ganguly always dresses up in traditional, saree being her most favourite choice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The pink saree look with a long sleeve blouse was much-loved by the masses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The organza saree will never go out of fashion. Rupali's red saree is pure beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 glamorous Triptii Dimri looks to rock this Diwali 2024

 

 Find Out More