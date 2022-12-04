TOP 10 boldest looks of Palak Tiwari 

Shweta Tiwari's daughter can set the internet on fire with her Instagram posts. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Red hot 

Palak looks super adorable in this bold almost backless outfit. 

Source: Bollywood

Mermaid? 

Here's Palak in a skimpy bra and shorts with a fishnet crop top and pants. 

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeousness

Palak is a DIVA. Look at her flaunt those toned legs. 

Source: Bollywood

Floral beauty 

Palak loves floral outfits. Here's a skimpy co-ord set. 

Source: Bollywood

Toned midriff 

The youngster isn't shy of flaunting her toned body. 

Source: Bollywood

Another backless 

Palak loves backless outfits, it seems. 

Source: Bollywood

A bralette

When the Bijlee Bijlee girl strikes. 

Source: Bollywood

Pool baby 

Palak is also a water baby. 

Source: Bollywood

A silk dress

An easy slip-in silk dress is quite hot.  

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna to Ileana D'Cruz: Top 10 South Indian actresses who rocked skimpy bikinis

 Find Out More