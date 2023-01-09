Top 10 boldest looks of Urfi Javed that won her moral police's wrath

Urfi Javed is best known as a social media sensation. Take a look at the boldest photos of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant which is all things mesmerising.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

Peep-through attire

The diva was seen wearing a skimpy black dress. Her outfit did become the talk of the town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot and sexy

The star is always in news, not because of her acting but because of her risque outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cut-out dress

She wore a sexy sartorial dress which was a black cut-out outfit. This snap of the star had become viral on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspiration

Urfi knows to inspire many bloggers, social media influencers with her trendy fashion sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

Urfi's hot snaps become viral in no time and she is known for creating a bold personality of her own self.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Created a name for herself

Urfi's life is filled with a lot of praises and controversies. She is always hungry for limelight and attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionista

Urfi has become a fashion model in her own way and we always love her creations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bikini shoot

The star is often seen wearing sexy and quirky bikinis that totally blows ones mind off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Experimental fashion

Urfi is best known to experiment with her sartorial picks and is known to pull off daring styles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seductive

Urfi always posts seductive photos of herself in a bikini which is totally jaw dropping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Farhan Akhtar birthday: Filmmaker's Top 10 films that you can never get bored of watching

 

 Find Out More