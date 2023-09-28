Top 10 Bollywood movies that prove ‘pyaar dosti hai’

Here are Bollywood movies that show friendship is the foundation of love.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Mohabbatein

The Shah Rukh starrer proves friendship is the first step to falling truly, deeply, madly in love, that helps one accept the other with all the flaws or shortfalls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Dil Toh Pagal Hai is about two friends, Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who are besties. Nisha loves Rahul, but he falls in love with Pooja (Madhuri Dixit).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Mujhse Dosti Karoge, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji shows true friendship is about letting go and sacrifices for one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Starring Kajol, Rani, and Shah Rukh, the film is the best example of ‘Pyar Dosti Hai’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cocktail

The movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty is about three friends and how love and lust change the dynamics between them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dostana

Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, is a love triangle where two besties fall in love with their best friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New York

Starring John Abraham and Katrina Kaif, the movie shows how friendship can turn into love effortlessly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and the beautiful Genelia, is the perfect example of how a true friend can be the best partner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani

Bunny and Naina's famous friendship equation shows us how no one can understand or accept us better than a friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho, starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan, has the perfect true love triangle; the character showcase the true meaning of friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa Top 9 twists: Dimpy separates MaAn, Anuj to be jailed?

 

 Find Out More