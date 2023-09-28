Top 10 Bollywood movies that prove ‘pyaar dosti hai’

Here are Bollywood movies that show friendship is the foundation of love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
The Shah Rukh starrer proves friendship is the first step to falling truly, deeply, madly in love, that helps one accept the other with all the flaws or shortfalls.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai is about two friends, Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who are besties. Nisha loves Rahul, but he falls in love with Pooja (Madhuri Dixit).
Mujhse Dosti Karoge, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji shows true friendship is about letting go and sacrifices for one another.
Starring Kajol, Rani, and Shah Rukh, the film is the best example of 'Pyar Dosti Hai'.
The movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty is about three friends and how love and lust change the dynamics between them.
Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, is a love triangle where two besties fall in love with their best friend.
Starring John Abraham and Katrina Kaif, the movie shows how friendship can turn into love effortlessly.
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, starring Imran Khan and the beautiful Genelia, is the perfect example of how a true friend can be the best partner.
Bunny and Naina's famous friendship equation shows us how no one can understand or accept us better than a friend.
Kal Ho Na Ho, starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan, has the perfect true love triangle; the character showcase the true meaning of friendship.
