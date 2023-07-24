Top 10 celebs who rejected Salman Khan show Bigg Boss

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Divyanka Tripathi s has been contacted for the show for several years, but she has never said yes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother declined Bigg Boss reportedly due to viral fever.

Neha Dhupia has stated that she has no desire to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Arjun Bijlani showed no interest in Bigg Boss.

Jenifer Winget thinks Bigg Boss is not cup of her tea.

Karan Singh Grover will never appear on Bigg Boss.

Shivangi Joshi believes she is unfit for the disarray that happens inside the Bigg Boss house.

Poonam Pandey rejected Bigg Boss as makers could not afford her fees.

Sonarika Bhadoria revealed she is a private person who does not want to reveal to the world how she cooks, brushes her teeth.

Bigg Boss is among the most popular TV shows hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Celebrities who don't know each other are housed together.

