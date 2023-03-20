TOP 10 comedians who stirred up controversies: Kapil Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and more

Today, we will be having a look at the TOP 10 comedians who cooked up a storm with controversy/ies. The list includes names such as Kapil Sharma, Khyal Sharan, Bharti Singh and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023
Recently, reports surfaced stating that a 25-year-old has filed a rape case against Khyali Saharan. The victim claims that he sexually abused her while in a drunken state.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma has grabbed headlines for controversies more often than once. He made news for his brawl with Sunil Grover. He was slammed for not inviting The Kashmir Files cast for promotions and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in a drug case. A 200-page chargesheet was filed as well. Bharti also yet again landed in a soup when she hurt the sentiments of Sikhs by commenting on beards and moustaches.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vir Das was slammed for allegedly defaming India and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the US. He was also slammed for making some transphobic jokes for which he apologised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krushna Abhishek has landed himself in controversies quite a lot because of his statements. He has been having cold-war kinda like equations with his mama Govinda as well. His statements were not well received.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiku Sharda was arrested for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He was taken in 14-day judicial custody.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanmay Bhat landed in legal trouble when he stayed silent when a woman complained of sexual harassment at the workplace by Utsav Chakraborty. He got on the wrong side of the law when he dropped a roast featuring Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin and the AIB Roast featuring Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kamra has also landed himself in trouble too many times. He was also banned from Indigo, Air India and GoAir for his video on Arnab Goswami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munawar Faruqui was arrested and put in jail for almost a month on a complaint that he insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses. However, Munawar was falsely accused. His shows have been threatened and cancelled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaneeaz Surkha accused Aditi Mittal of forcibly kissing her on stage in 2016 which left her humiliated and in shock. Aditi had issued an apology later but shared that it was part of an act.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!