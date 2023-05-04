Top 10 denim looks of Palak Tiwari that spell comfort and style
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Palak Tiwari wore this loose denim pants with a crop top to perfection. It is comfortable and stylish outfit for the summer
Palak Tiwari poses in ripped denims in one of her earliest photoshoots
Palak Tiwari dons a printed crop top over a pair of denims. The sexy pose is everything
Palak Tiwari is oomph loaded in tiny denim skirt and leather jacket
Denim on denim can be a cool combo and Palak Tiwari aces it
Palak Tiwari does full justice to this pair of boyfriend denims and jacket
Palak Tiwari has always had the heights and toned legs to rock a pair of denim hot shorts
Palak Tiwari has the perfect body for skinny jeans and tops. The all-blue attire works for her
Palak Tiwari is a girl next door in this pair of denims and yellow crop top
Palak Tiwari sports a short denim shrug over her ganjee and pants. It is a summer chic look
