Top 10 drool-worthy pics of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla in bodycon dresses

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Samridhii Shukla has become a household name thanks to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress essays the role of Abhira in the show post the leap.

Samridhii Shukla is quite a glamorous diva in real-life we must say.

The actress has the perfect physique to slip into bodycon dresses.

This floral dress of Samridhii looks perfect for summers.

Samridhii looks all party ready in this white bodycon dress.

Here's a little blast from the past from Samridhii's archive.

Chic and classy seems to be Samridhii Shukla's fashion mantra.

Samridhii Shukla being a sunshine in a bright bodycon dress.

Samridhii Shukla can pull off geeky look with quite ease.

