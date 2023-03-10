Top 10 dusky beauties of TV and Bollywood who set hearts racing

From Priyanka Chopra to Sumbul Touqeer: These dusky beauties are killing it and how.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu's dusky skin tone makes her look even more beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan's skin tone has never come in the way of success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is truly beauty personified.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is born beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

No one can beat Nia Sharma's hotness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh can set hearts racing with her charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ulka Gupta

TV actress Ulka Gupta is beautiful in every way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandita Das

Nandita Das is pretty and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Salve

TV bahu Shweta Salve is bold and beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who died before touching 60 

 

 Find Out More