Handwoven lehenga

Ankita was seen rocking in a handwoven silk lehenga that had a leaf design which she teamed up with a magenta blouse.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Saree girl

The actress had worn a dark green sree which she teamed up with a diamond necklace, nude makeup and pink lips.

Anarkali

If you have to go for an outing then all you need is a floor length anarkali. You can wear this same for your friends sangeet ceremony.

Pink sharara

The actress looked like a goddess in a pink sharara set that had a deep neckline and embroidery everywhere.

White dreams

Who said that one cannot wear white colour in a wedding? The Pavitra Rishta star looked pretty in a white anarkali by Sawan Gandhi.

Mehendi event

Ankita was seen decked up in a simple kurta with a palazzo which you can wear for all your outdoor functions.

Wedding look

If you have a wedding to attend then all you need is a peach coloured lehenga. She completed her look with ethnic jewellery.

Sangeet function look

All you need is a white saree if you have to look sparkling at the sangeet event of your friend.

Vibrant

A red saree is an ideal wear for all your indoor festive events with your family and friends.

Formal look

If you have to attend a formal meeting then all you need is a sheer saree with an off-shoulder blouse to do the talking.

