Top 10 facts about Rupali Ganguly that every Anupamaa fan should know
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Rupali Ganguly who celebrates her birthday on April 5 has become synonymous to Anupamaa. Here are some interesting facts about her.
Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly who helmed films like Kora Kagaz, Tapasya and more.
Rupali Ganguly may be an actor but she has studied Hotel Management.
However, acting was always her calling. He made her debut at the age of 7. She featured in the film Saheb as child artist.
Rupali Ganguly also has a side business. She has an advertising agency to her name.
Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly took a sabbatical of seven long years.
Did you know Rupali wasn't the first choice for Anupamaa? The show was earlier offered to many other actresses including Sakshi Tanwar.
As per a report in News18, Rupali Ganguly's net worth is said to be around Rs 20 crore.
Reportedly, the actress charges Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa.
Rupali Ganguly's car collection includes Thar and a fancy Mercedes.
Did you know Akshay Kumar is Rupali Ganguly's rakhi brother?
