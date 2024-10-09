Top 10 films of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar to watch now
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 09, 2024
Shilpa Shirodkar got nominated for a Filmfare award for her role in Khuda Gawah film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trinetra stars Mithun Chakraborty and Shilpa in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pehchaan starred Shilpa Shirodkar, Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa's last film was Gaja Gamini before she took a break.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhrashtachar starred Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha and Shilpa in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kishen Kanhaiya played the role of Radha in this film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Govinda and Rajinikanth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shirodkar, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor starrer Gopi Kishan is a perfect watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bewafa Sanam is a perfect romance drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kishen Kanhaiya played the role of Radha in this film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 18 contestants' education qualification will leave you shell-shocked
Find Out More