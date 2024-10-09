Top 10 films of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar to watch now

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2024

Shilpa Shirodkar got nominated for a Filmfare award for her role in Khuda Gawah film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trinetra stars Mithun Chakraborty and Shilpa in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pehchaan starred Shilpa Shirodkar, Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa's last film was Gaja Gamini before she took a break.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhrashtachar starred Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha and Shilpa in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishen Kanhaiya played the role of Radha in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Govinda and Rajinikanth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shirodkar, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor starrer Gopi Kishan is a perfect watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bewafa Sanam is a perfect romance drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishen Kanhaiya played the role of Radha in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 18 contestants' education qualification will leave you shell-shocked

 

 Find Out More