Top 10 fitness secrets of Shweta Tiwari at 42

Shweta Tiwari is hot even at 42 and how? Here are her top fitness secrets which if you follow will look as sexy as her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023
Shweta religiously follows the diet given by her nutritionist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta's diet reportedly has the right amount of carbs, proteins and fats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress prefers to drink water which keeps her hydrated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva likes to eat high fibre foods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star always pushes herself for workouts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta likes to do strength training in her workouts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He once said to an interview with ETimes that Shweta prefers circuit training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to do pull ups, push ups, squats, step up and back exercises.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta revealed that losing weight is not easy as it requires dedication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta revealed that one needs to have self control if one wants to look fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
