Top 10 fitness secrets of Shweta Tiwari at 42

Shweta Tiwari is hot even at 42 and how? Here are her top fitness secrets which if you follow will look as sexy as her.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

Proportion

Shweta religiously follows the diet given by her nutritionist.

Right quantity

Shweta's diet reportedly has the right amount of carbs, proteins and fats.

Hydration

The actress prefers to drink water which keeps her hydrated.

Fibre

The diva likes to eat high fibre foods.

Working out

The star always pushes herself for workouts.

Workout regime

Shweta likes to do strength training in her workouts.

Fitness trainer reveals

He once said to an interview with ETimes that Shweta prefers circuit training.

Squat

She likes to do pull ups, push ups, squats, step up and back exercises.

Dedicated

Shweta revealed that losing weight is not easy as it requires dedication.

Will power

Shweta revealed that one needs to have self control if one wants to look fit.

