Shiv Thakare-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Whatever the circumstances, this duo of Big Boss 16 stands by each other.

Sajid Khan-Abdu Rozik

Everyone's favourite, Abdu Rozik, is being taken care of by Sajid Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Sidharth Shukla

Who doesn't know this Eternal Couple? It was a treat to watch them both in Bigg Boss 13

. Priyanka Chaudhary-Ankit Gupta

The Udaariyaan couple has grabbed attention for their constant arguments and "Love Angle."

Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma

The duo from Bigg Boss 11 made for a solid team.

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta

This duo seems to be more than friends, as they hardly leave each other for a moment.

Manu Punjabi-Manveer Gurjar

This duo won the hearts of audiences. Manveer won the show.

Shweta Tiwari-Ashmit Patel

Shweta and Ashmit were appreciated for their genuine support for each other.

Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni

The Unchanged Bond says a lot about their friendship.

Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat

This Bigg Boss OTT duo used to prank each other and never failed to support one another.

