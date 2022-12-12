Whatever the circumstances, this duo of Big Boss 16 stands by each other.Source: Bollywood
Everyone's favourite, Abdu Rozik, is being taken care of by Sajid Khan.Source: Bollywood
Who doesn't know this Eternal Couple? It was a treat to watch them both in Bigg Boss 13Source: Bollywood
The Udaariyaan couple has grabbed attention for their constant arguments and "Love Angle."Source: Bollywood
The duo from Bigg Boss 11 made for a solid team.Source: Bollywood
This duo seems to be more than friends, as they hardly leave each other for a moment.Source: Bollywood
This duo won the hearts of audiences. Manveer won the show.Source: Bollywood
Shweta and Ashmit were appreciated for their genuine support for each other.Source: Bollywood
The Unchanged Bond says a lot about their friendship.Source: Bollywood
This Bigg Boss OTT duo used to prank each other and never failed to support one another.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!