Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are not just married but also co-stars. They are most fun when together and today we will have a look at some of their goofy pics together.
Find someone who'll uplift you when everyone else brings you down. Rings true for Neil and Aishwarya, don't you think?
A goofy candid from Neil Bhatt's sister's haldi ceremony. The newly married duo couldn't stop being kiddish.
Twinning and winning with the expressions.
Who says romance is not fun?!
Pakhi, don't kill Virat. Look at those expressions, cute and funny at the same time.
When you get to chill together!
While Virat looks sane, Pakhi is a full nutcase because of her goofy expressions.
Look who's photo bombing Aishwarya Sharma.
This was the first time Virat saw Pakhi at his brother's wedding. But what would they be laughing off about, off-screen?
