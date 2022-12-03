Neil-Aishwarya's goofy pics 

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are not just married but also co-stars. They are most fun when together and today we will have a look at some of their goofy pics together.  

Shivani Pawaskar

Triumph of togetherness

Find someone who'll uplift you when everyone else brings you down. Rings true for Neil and Aishwarya, don't you think?

Haldi scenes

A goofy candid from Neil Bhatt's sister's haldi ceremony. The newly married duo couldn't stop being kiddish. 

Goofballs 

Twinning and winning with the expressions. 

Love in the air 

Who says romance is not fun?! 

Masti on sets 

Pakhi, don't kill Virat. Look at those expressions, cute and funny at the same time. 

Camping together 

When you get to chill together! 

Pakhi and Virat 

While Virat looks sane, Pakhi is a full nutcase because of her goofy expressions. 

Candid photobomb 

Look who's photo bombing Aishwarya Sharma. 

Virakhi

This was the first time Virat saw Pakhi at his brother's wedding. But what would they be laughing off about, off-screen? 

