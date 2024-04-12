Top 10 gorgeous Turkish actresses stealing hearts all over
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 12, 2024
Afra Saracogclu is another popular young actress known for shows such as Fazilet Hanim Ve Kizlari, Yali Capkini and more.
Ayca Aysin Turan is known for Masali, Zemheri and more shows. She is quite popular in India.
Burcu Ozberk has been a theatre and television actress in Turkey. She is known for shows such as Gunesin Kizlari, Afili Ask, Ask Mantik Intikam, Ruhun Duymaz and more.
Cemre Baysel is a 25-year-old Turkish actress who is known for shows such as Baht Oyunu, Ramo and more shows.
Demet Ozdemir is a former dancer turned actor who is known for her roles in Erkenci Kuş, Çilek Kokusu and Adım Farah.
Deniz Baysal is one of the most popular Turkish actresses. She is known for her tall figure which made her enter modelling and then acting.
Deniz Baysal is known for shows such as Fazilet Hanim Ve Kizlari, Teskilat, Beyaz Yalan and more.
Elcin Sangu is a model and actress known for her work in Bir Ask Hikayesi, Kiralik Ask, Cop Adam and more.
Hande Ercel recently came to India. She has a humungous fanbase in India. She is known for Gunesin Kizlari, Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Sen Cal Kapimi and more shows.
Hazal Kaya best known for Feriha, Ask-i-Memnu, Bizim Hikaye and more is one of the highest-paid actresses too.
Ozge Yagız is one more young talented Turkish beauty known for shows such as Yemin, Sol Yanim, Safir and more.
