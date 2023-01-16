Top 10 highest paid Bigg Boss contestants of all time

We have made a compilation of the list of highest-paying contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Here, check out the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Sreesanth

The ex-Indian bowler in Bigg Boss 12 charged Rs 50 lakh per week reportedly.

Karan Kundrra

The actor in Bigg Boss 15 reportedly charged Rs 4.5 crore for the full season.

Khali

The Great Khali reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh per week in Bigg Boss season 4.

Karanvir Bohra

In Bigg Boss season 12, reportedly Karanvir charged Rs 20 lakh per week.

Rimi Sen

The Dhoom star in Bigg Boss season 9 got charged Rs 2 crore for entering the show.

Pamela Anderson

The famous sex icon of Hollywood charged Rs 2.5 crore for Bigg Boss season 4.

Sidharth Shukla

The late actor used to charge Rs 9 lakh per episode in Bigg Boss 13.

Rashmi Desai

Reportedly, in season 13 she charged Rs 1.2 crore to be in the house and was the highest-paid star in the season.

Bani J

She was seen

Dipika Kakkar

The season 12 winner took Rs 15 lakh per week and was also the standout star.

