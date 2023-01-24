Top 10 highest paid contestants of popular, hit TV reality shows

There have been many stars who have participated in hit reality shows. Take a look at their fees which will totally shock and blow your mind.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Khali

The Great Khali was given reportedly Rs 50 lakh every week for being in the house of Bigg Boss 4.

Rimmi Sen

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant had got Rs 2.5 crore reportedly from the show.

Pamela Anderson

She was one of the highest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss 4. She was given Rs 2 crore reportedly for being in Bigg Boss for three days.

Sreesanth

The cricketer who was seen in Bigg Boss season 12 reportedly got Rs 50 lakh per week.

Karan Mehra

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star was a part of Bigg Boss 10 and took Rs 1 crore reportedly.

Sidharth Shukla

The late star who won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy home got Rs 32 lakh every week on the show.

Anjali Arora

The social media influencer reportedly took Rs 4 lakh in Lock Upp.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar who was the winner of Lock Upp reportedly took Rs 3.5 lakh per week from the show.

Bani J

The Four More Shots Please star reportedly took Rs 1 crore for the full season.

Rahul Vaidya

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star reportedly took Rs 15 lakh every week from the show.

