Top 10 Hindi TV actresses who are national crushes

These stunning Indian actresses are dominating TV screens with their style statements and extraordinary talent.

Aprarn Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Shivangi Joshi

She is one of the names who have made their mark in television and fans keep gushing over her looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy

The fashionista has made an impression not just in the television industry but also in the film space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

She is popular for not just her acting skills but also for her fashion sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma often creates headlines with her sizzling and bold looks on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasmin Bhasin

She is one of the most loved television actresses that gained more attention after Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is often lauded for her chic and classy style statement by her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka rose to fame with her stint in the show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was recently seen in a web show ‘Scoop’ which gained immense popularity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik

She has a massive fan base thanks to her charismatic personality and distinctive sense of style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer is loved for her trendy appearances and exceptional talent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Randeep Hooda to Rohman Shawl: Look at Taali actress Sushmita Sen's relationships

 

 Find Out More