Top 10 Hindi TV show babus who have the most beautiful smile

Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and more TV actresses who impressed with their radiant smile.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Pranali Rathod

YRKKH's Pranali Rathod has got the sweetest smile. She can make anyone fall for her.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali's smile reminds us of Monisha always. Just simple and sweet!

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha has got the innocent smile that wins hearts.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma has got the goofiest smile and we have always seen her as the happy girl.

Bhavika Sharma

Bhavika Sharma plays Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We have seen her in the angry mode on the show but the diva has got a beautiful smile.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi has the most radiant smile and she can make anyone go on knees.

Tina Datta

Hum Rahe Na Rahe actress Tina Datta's infectious smile has our heart.

Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma's smile has always made us love Kavya.

Munmun Dutta

Who isn't a fan of Babita ji? Apart from her stylish avatar, her smile makes us fall in love with her.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya's stunning smile melts our hearts.

