Top 10 Hindi TV shows of the week; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains ahead of Anupamaa

Ormax Media's Most-liked Hindi TV shows from Jul 29 to Aug 4 is out now.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

As per Ormax Media's list, the show is still the most-liked one.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's show is on the second spot.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's show is finding hard to reach the second spot. Even this week, it is number 3.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty's show has taken up the fourth spot this week.

India's Got Talent

Another reality TV show is top five is India's Got Talent.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The show has jumped two spots up and is on sixth position.

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya's show is on the seventh spot.

Bhagya Lakshmi

The show is comfortably stationed on eighth spot.

Teri Meri Dooriyaan

Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar starrer has marked its entry in top 10.

Kumkum Bhagya

The TV show has slipped to the last spot.

