Top 10 iconic TV characters loved and hated by fans
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is the epitome of cunning and style, Komolika is both loved and hated for her manipulative ways.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prerna Sharma’s strength and resilience garner admiration, but her choices and sacrifices often divide fans in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was revered for his integrity, but fans didn’t like his character's decisions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tulsi was the ideal daughter-in-law, loved for her goodness but criticized for excessive selflessness in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv from Balika Vadhu was a progressive yet flawed husband, loved for challenging traditions but hated for his hypocrisy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum from Kumkum Bhagya showcases unwavering dedication to her family is appreciated, but her sacrifices and naivety frustrate viewers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, while many admire his sincerity, others are frustrated by his indecisiveness in matters of the heart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yash from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was loved for his hidden soft side but hated for his inability to express himself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madhubala was loved for her resilience in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon but her misunderstandings with her love interest polarized viewers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pragya's selflessness to protect her loved ones is admired, but her constant sacrifices also frustrate fans in Kumkum Bhagya.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 happy movies on OTT platforms to kickstart your week with
Find Out More