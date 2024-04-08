Top 10 iconic TV characters loved and hated by fans

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is the epitome of cunning and style, Komolika is both loved and hated for her manipulative ways.

Prerna Sharma’s strength and resilience garner admiration, but her choices and sacrifices often divide fans in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was revered for his integrity, but fans didn’t like his character's decisions.

Tulsi was the ideal daughter-in-law, loved for her goodness but criticized for excessive selflessness in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Shiv from Balika Vadhu was a progressive yet flawed husband, loved for challenging traditions but hated for his hypocrisy.

Kumkum from Kumkum Bhagya showcases unwavering dedication to her family is appreciated, but her sacrifices and naivety frustrate viewers.

Anurag Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, while many admire his sincerity, others are frustrated by his indecisiveness in matters of the heart.

Yash from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was loved for his hidden soft side but hated for his inability to express himself.

Madhubala was loved for her resilience in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon but her misunderstandings with her love interest polarized viewers.

Pragya's selflessness to protect her loved ones is admired, but her constant sacrifices also frustrate fans in Kumkum Bhagya.

