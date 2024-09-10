TOP 10 iconic youth based TV shows that you can re-watch on OTT

Miley Jab Hum Tum is one of the best TV shows. Everyone youngster has dreamt of studying in Excel college someday and have a life like Samrat, Gunjan, Nupur and Mayank. The show is available on Disney Hotstar.
Dill Mill Gayye is about the lives of young medical interns. Dr. Armaan and Dr Riddhima’s love story still has our hearts. This show is also available on Disney Hotstar.
Dil Dosti Dance also has been the favourite. Swayam, Sharon, Reyansh and others have won hearts. Many youngsters took up dancing as a profession after this show. Again, this is on Hotstar.
Kya Mast Hai Life is also available on Disney Hotstar. The show was about five friends and how they solve issues together. It was about friendship, love and trust.
Sadda Haq was about a girl who wants to do Mechnical Engineering but her father believes girls cannot do it and are only meant for household chores. The show is available on Disney Hotstar.
Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is the story of a vampire who falls in love with a beautiful girl. This show has been very popular and is now available on Disney Hotstar.
Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal is again on Disney Hotstar. It is the story of Navya and Anant who fall in love while they are in the same college. Navya is from the middle class family while Anant belongs to a rich family.
Jhalli Anjali is about a girl who is always around Angad and loves him a lot. But he breaks her heart and she then moves towards a path to discover her new self. The show is available on Disney Hotstar.
The Buddy Project is also on Disney Hotstar and is about school friends who turn enemies when they enter college.
Humse Hai Liife is about a small town girl who aspires to become a boxer. This show is also on Disney Hotstar.
