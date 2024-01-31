Top 10 Indian TV actors and actresses who are Engineers
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar studied electronics and telecommunications engineering and is famous for Pehredaar Piya Ki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhinav Shukla pursued electronics and communications engineering and is famous for being a part of Bigg Boss 14. He is married to Rubina Dilaik.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan V Grover completed his chemical engineering and is well known for Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Lakhon Mein Ek.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Raisinghan holds a mechanical engineering degree and is recognized for Sasural Simar Ka.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda completed his engineering degree. He is best known for playing Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmi Desai who started her career early has a degree in Electrical engineering and is widely known for being a part of Uttaran.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mishal Raheja also has an engineering qualification and is well known for Kum Kum Bhagya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Ketan Rao also holds an engineering degree in computer science and has an MBA. He portrayed Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Khedkar graduated in computer science and was a part of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Wahi has been a part of many TV shows like Udaan, Kasamh Se and others. He has an engineering degree too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Newly engaged Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s home spells luxury
Find Out More